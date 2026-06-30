Matt Cardona Reacts To Danhausen’s WWE Success

WWE star Matt Cardona spoke with The Sportster about various topics, including his surprise at Danhausen’s success in the company.

Cardona said, “I mean, Danhausen is a guy that I’ve known for a few years now. I saw him bust his butt for years on the independents, make a name for himself. I was so impressed and I knew that if he ever got an opportunity in WWE, he would knock it out of the park. And look, the numbers speak for itself. He’s one of the top, if not the top merch seller right now in WWE. He’s all over not only social media, but all over the news with the Knicks and uncursing the Knicks. So, it’s wild to see what Danhausen has done, but it doesn’t shock me one bit.

On his title aspirations:

“I say I’m always ready, I’m always scouting. I’m ready for any opportunity. You know, check my win-loss record. Not just these past six months, but my entire career, I lose a lot, right? But when I win, I win big. So, I’ve been a US Champion, Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion. And I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Like, I didn’t come back to WWE just to come back. I was here before for almost 15 years. Been there, done that, right? I came back to be the WWE Champion. That is the ultimate goal.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)