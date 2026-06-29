Former WWE Star Slams Sami Zayn’s Championship Win

Former WWE star Val Venis has weighed in on Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions, offering a harsh assessment of both the match and WWE’s current product.

As seen during the premium live event, Zayn defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to capture the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Following the show, Venis (Sean Morley) took to Twitter/X to criticize the result and compare today’s WWE stars to previous generations.

“Both of these losers would carry my bags, and polish my boots. The IT FACTOR guys like Hogan, The Rock, Austin, Undertaker and Triple H raised the bar of eligibility to unheard of heights. Its super cool that boss man Triple H lowered the bar to ‘dumpster on fire’ levels so the less fortunate could get a shot while the corporation looks to discover their next IT FACTOR guy like Hogan, Rock, or Austin.”

Venis also compared his own Intercontinental Championship victory over Ken Shamrock to Zayn’s title win while taking another shot at WWE’s creative direction.

“The state of today’s professional wrestling can be summed up in this fact. I had to fight and beat the MMA legend, the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Ken Shamrock to win the Intercontinental Championship belt. Sami Zayn had to fight and beat a nobody to win the WWE World Title. Great booking @TripleH! But I congratulate you on getting some of that Saudi Money. Not a bad gig.”