WWE NXT Heatwave And AAA Event Set To Air On Same Day As AEW All In

WWE is once again planning to hold events that coincide with AEW’s schedule.

During the NXT Great American Bash 2026 premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, the company announced that it will host both NXT Heatwave and a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event on the same day as AEW All In.

According to the announcement, both NXT Heatwave and the AAA show will take place on August 30th, with the AAA event starting first, followed by NXT Heatwave. Both shows will be held in Edinburg, Texas, and tickets will go on sale on July 8th. August 30th is also the date of AEW All In, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The AAA show will begin at 12 PM ET, followed by NXT Heatwave. No matches have been announced for either event yet. This follows a previous partnership between AAA and WWE, during which the two organizations held back-to-back shows in June 2025, with AAA Worlds Collide taking place just before Money in the Bank.

NXT Heatwave will be the next PLE following the Great American Bash.