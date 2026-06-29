Kendal Grey Credits Shawn Spears For Her WWE NXT Growth

WWE NXT star Kendal Grey appeared on Off the Ropes to discuss various topics, including Shawn Spears as a coach.

Grey said, “He is so smart about literally everything. I love the way he thinks about things. The psychology into it. He knows how to capitalize off the reactions, I feel like, so good, and I would love to one day have my brain work like his. That’s why I try to ask him so many questions, try to be training with him as much as possible because I’m like, ‘I want to literally take your brain and just put it in mine.’

On how Spears has helped her grow:

“When you plan matches and the way he thinks, it’s awesome… I feel like he has a big role in my character development and finding those moments out there. Like, with the straps, I don’t know, just trying to capitalize off of that as much as possible.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)