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Jade Cargill Explains Why She Loves Working With Tiffany Stratton

By
James Hetfield
-
Jade Cargill in WWE
Jade Cargill | WWE

WWE star Jade Cargill appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast to discuss various topics, including her enthusiasm for working with Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Cargill said, “We’ve had — what, this is our fifth match? Fourth, fifth match that we’re going into right now? I think we know each other very, very, very well. She’s so athletic and acrobatic and I’m a powerhouse and athletic at the same time. I love working with because we can do things that a lot of people can’t do, and that’s why I love working with women who can do all this crazy, acrobatic things and they’re athletic because we can put on a show. I think that we’re a great pair. People say that we’re kind of at odds when it comes to wrestling but, I think that makes the best matches. We have banger matches, we have banger spots.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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