Kendal Grey Wins NXT Women’s Championship At The Great American Bash

Kendal Grey has reached the top of the NXT women’s division.

Grey defeated Lola Vice in the main event of WWE NXT The Great American Bash on Sunday night to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

The championship bout featured a physical mix of grappling, submissions, and striking, with both competitors trading momentum throughout the contest.

Vice controlled portions of the match with a series of kicks, arm drags, and near falls, while Grey responded with suplexes and a relentless ground attack.

Outside interference nearly changed the outcome when Kelani Jordan attempted to get involved, but Wren Sinclair intercepted her before she could have an impact on the match.

The closing moments saw both women exchange submission holds, powerful suplexes, and stiff strikes before Grey countered a guillotine choke into a Northern Lights suplex. After both competitors dropped each other with simultaneous strikes, Grey caught Vice with a springboard Shades of Grey and scored the decisive three-count.

With the victory, Kendal Grey begins her reign as the new NXT Women’s Champion.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2026 Results.