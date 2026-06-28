Arn Anderson Believes Triple H Is The Right Man To Lead WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has praised Triple H both for his in-ring career and for the job he is currently doing as WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson was asked about his working relationship with Triple H during his time with WWE in 2005 and 2006. Anderson said the two shared a great deal of mutual respect. “Much respect, and I think both ways.”

He also believes Triple H’s style would have fit perfectly into another era of professional wrestling. “He would have been perfect for the last half of the ’80s, with his style of work. He wasn’t a guy that just did a bunch of high spots.”

Despite retiring from in-ring competition due to heart issues, Anderson feels Triple H still possesses the ability to deliver if he ever stepped back into the ring. “I imagine he could probably go out and have a hell of a match right now. He was very, very talented, had a great grasp of the business.”

Anderson then turned his attention to Triple H’s current leadership role, expressing confidence in the direction of WWE under his guidance. “They got the right guy in charge, my opinion.”

He also agreed that Triple H has long appreciated the Jim Crockett Promotions style of wrestling that helped shape Anderson’s own career.

Later in the podcast, the discussion shifted to which wrestlers could have successfully joined the legendary Four Horsemen faction. Anderson immediately named Triple H as one of his top choices. “Triple H would have been a great Horseman.”

He also suggested Ted DiBiase as another performer who would have fit seamlessly into the iconic group.