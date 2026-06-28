Sunday, June 28, 2026
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WWE NXT: Great American Bash Preview (6/28/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-

A good old-fashioned Great American Bash is taking place tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, kicking off at 7/6c on The CW Network.

The following lineup is advertised for the June 28, 2026 show:

    NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Naraku
    NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey
    NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights
    WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace
    Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox
    Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash results.

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