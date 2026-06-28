WWE NXT: Great American Bash Preview (6/28/2026): Orlando, FL.

A good old-fashioned Great American Bash is taking place tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT: The Great American Bash emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, kicking off at 7/6c on The CW Network.
The following lineup is advertised for the June 28, 2026 show:
- NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Naraku
NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey
NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights
WWE Women’s Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace
Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox
Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash results.