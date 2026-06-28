WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results – June 28, 2026

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE NXT Championship

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU

The Great American Bash opened with a hard-hitting championship battle that spilled outside before settling into the ring. Tony D’Angelo came out swinging, even spearing NARAKU through the WWE LFG podium, but the challenger quickly slowed the pace with submissions and targeted attacks on the champion.

NARAKU remained relentless, nearly ending the match with Darkness Falls, while D’Angelo answered with release German suplexes, a running bulldog, and several near falls. After surviving another late rally from NARAKU, the champion caught him with Dead To Rights to successfully retain the NXT Championship.

Winner and Still WWE NXT Champion: Tony D’Angelo

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Zaria (c) vs. Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley entered determined to regain championship gold, taking the fight to Zaria with speed and desperation. Zaria countered with her overwhelming power, controlling long stretches of the contest with heavy strikes, submissions, and punishing slams.

Paxley refused to stay down, surviving multiple F5 attempts while nearly stealing the title after connecting with Cemetery Drive. Despite several dramatic near falls, Zaria regained control in the closing moments, delivering back-to-back F5s to retain her championship.

Winner and Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Zaria

Backstage Notes

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair shared an emotional conversation ahead of their respective championship matches later in the night.

Elsewhere, Robert Stone informed The Vanity Project that Jackson Drake would face Mason Rook on Tuesday, while Swipe Right would defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against AAA’s El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno.

A Great American Bash tailgate panel featuring Kevin Owens, Dave LaGreca and Blake Howard praised Tony D’Angelo’s successful title defense, with Owens also expressing excitement for Tristan Angels’ upcoming match.

Singles Match

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

After weeks of mind games involving Hill’s “Mr. NXT” sash, the rivalry finally exploded inside the ring.

Angels repeatedly targeted Hill’s shoulder throughout the contest, while Hill fought back with his signature power offense. Strange mind games continued when the arena lights briefly went out, leading to Hill appearing in a mysterious mask before locking Angels in a sleeper.

The bizarre atmosphere gave way to an explosive finish as Hill overcame another Codebreaker and connected with Whisper With The Beast for the victory. Following the match, Hill reclaimed his sash and declared that authenticity—not appearance—is what wins matches in WWE.

Winner: Shiloh Hill

Backstage

Natalya congratulated Nikkita Lyons on becoming EVOLVE Women’s Champion while offering encouragement to Karmen Petrovic and Layla Diggs. The conversation turned toward Jaida Parker, with Natalya insisting Parker needed to toughen up.

Robert Stone also informed EK Prosper that his victory over Keanu Carver had earned him an AAA Latin American Championship opportunity against El Hijo del Vikingo on the upcoming episode of NXT.

WWE Speed Women’s Championship

Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace

Arianna Grace looked to capitalize on every opening, targeting Sinclair’s knee throughout the match while Charlie Dempsey’s presence at ringside briefly distracted the champion.

Despite Grace controlling much of the contest, Sinclair rallied late, countering an Alabama Slam attempt before locking in The Final Wrench, forcing Grace to tap out.

Winner and Still WWE Speed Women’s Champion: Wren Sinclair

Singles Match

Dion Lennox vs. Saquon Shugars

DarkState’s Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars delivered a physical battle filled with heavy strikes and power moves.

After surviving Lennox’s sustained offense, Shugars mounted a spirited comeback and caught Lennox with a Reverse Frog Splash to earn the upset victory.

DarkState immediately attacked after the bell, laying Shugars out with a Pop-Up Double Powerbomb before Lennox assaulted him with a baseball bat.

Winner: Saquon Shugars

Backstage

An emotional Tatum Paxley admitted losing the Women’s North American Championship left her feeling empty before Kelani Jordan interrupted, criticizing Paxley for repeatedly falling short in title opportunities. The heated confrontation quickly erupted into a backstage brawl.

WWE NXT North American Championship

Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Former No Quarter Catch Crew partners put their friendship aside in a highly technical championship showdown.

The match featured impressive grappling exchanges early before Heights took control by focusing on Borne’s arm with submissions and suplexes. Borne weathered the punishment, battling back with powerslams and German suplexes.

After escaping another submission attempt, Borne countered Heights’ Fireman’s Carry into Borne Again to retain his title. Following the match, the two shared a respectful handshake before Borne praised Heights during a post-match interview, predicting championship success was only a matter of time.

Winner and Still WWE NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

Additional Notes

It was announced that AAA x NXT Heatwave will take place on August 30 from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Meanwhile, Keanu Carver attacked Hank & Tank during the Great American Bash Tailgate Watch Party.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey

The main event featured a highly competitive battle between champion and challenger, with Grey relying on her wrestling background while Vice answered with devastating Muay Thai strikes.

Outside interference from Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair briefly shifted momentum, but Grey refused to be denied, surviving Vice’s relentless submission attacks and signature offense.

After an intense final exchange, Grey countered an opening into Shades of Grey, scoring the three-count to capture the biggest victory of her career.

Winner and New WWE NXT Women’s Champion: Kendal Grey

The Great American Bash closed with an emotional celebration as Kendal Grey stood tall with the NXT Women’s Championship, ending Lola Vice’s reign and capping off a memorable night in Winter Park.