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Trick Williams Reveals Details Of His Wedding To Lash Legend

By
Phil Johnson
-
Trick Williams, Lash Legend
Trick Williams, Lash Legend | PEOPLE.com

Fresh off another successful title defense at WWE Night of Champions, Trick Williams reflected on one of the biggest moments of his personal life—his recent wedding to fellow WWE star Lash Legend.

After defeating Ricky Saints to retain the WWE United States Championship, Williams joined Lil Yachty on WWE’s Night of Champions post-show, where the conversation eventually turned to his wedding, which took place in Jamaica just one week earlier.

Asked to describe the experience in one word, Williams couldn’t help but laugh. “Bamboclat.”

He then shared more details about the ceremony, revealing it was everything he and Lash Legend had hoped for. “Hey, look man, it was crazy. No lie. We was in a castle on the Portland called The Trident Castle. I had 120 guests – family, friends. Boat was there. It was beautiful. Most importantly, my queen, the Legend herself, had the wedding of her dreams. I’m just glad that I can bring that into fruition. It was a special day for us, man. I’m still on cloud nine. I haven’t slept yet.”

The celebration comes during a memorable period for both WWE stars.

Williams continues his reign as WWE United States Champion after retaining the title at Night of Champions, while Lash Legend is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and remains one of the company’s rising stars.

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