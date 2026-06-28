Jey Uso Reacts To King Of The Ring Loss

Oba Femi, known as “The Ruler,” defeated Jey Uso, referred to as “Main Event,” in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament during Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event. Femi secured his victory by flattening Uso with a series of powerful running uppercuts, followed by his signature move, the Fall From Grace, which led to the pinfall and earned him the King of the Ring crown. After the match, Femi delivered a promo reflecting on his victory.

In response to his loss, Uso took to his Instagram Stories to acknowledge Femi’s achievement while also taunting his critics. However, he later claimed that Femi had tapped out during the match, referencing a moment when Femi was pumping his fist on the mat before managing to power out of the Sleeper Hold.

Uso wrote, “Yall mfs lucky. Respect Oba. I still beat yo ass in spades.”

Femi’s victory over Uso makes him the 25th overall winner of the King of the Ring. He will go on to challenge the world champion of his choice at SummerSlam 2026 in August. Although he hasn’t disclosed which world champion he plans to pursue at SummerSlam, the company has hinted at his decision for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Jey Uso via instagram after losing to Oba Femi. “Yall mfs lucky” “Respect Oba. I still beat yo *ss in spades” pic.twitter.com/1pINulxL4r — Wrestle Movement (@wrestlemovement) June 27, 2026