Seth Rollins: ‘I Think About What’s Next For Me Every Single Day’

WWE veteran Seth Rollins appeared on the Night of Champions post-show to discuss several topics, including his reaction to defeating Bron Breakker.

Rollins said, “Oh man. Joe, it was a fight out there man, it was a war. And it what I expected, to be honest with you. There’s a lot that can be said about Bron, there’s a lot I have said and a lot I will say. But what I will say tonight is, he was everything I hoped that he would be when I brought him into The Vision. He was a worthy opponent and a hell of a warrior, he went out on his shield there. And when I finally got that super stomp on him, it was mostly a relief. To feel like I had finally finished the job. I had finally put The Vision behind me — and to be honest with you, it’s been a tough road. It didn’t get off to a good start at WrestleMania, this comeback has been very difficult for me. It wasn’t straightforward. When you come back off of injury, you wana just ‘Bam-bam-bam-bam-bam,’ get right to it. And it just hadn’t been that way for me. It took a couple steps, took me kind of getting my feet under me. Getting a couple matches on Raw, feeling good about myself, having the right people check me at the right time. And so all that to say, when I het that stomp and I got that cover, it was a real relief, kind of like, ‘Ah, I can breathe again.”

On whether he thought about what would be next if he lost:

“I think about what’s next for me every single day. At this point in my career, I just turned 40, I’m like 20 years deep, my body is beat up. I think about what’s next for me every single day. And when you can’t keep up with the next generation and you feel that creeping up on you? There’s a thought that this could be the last one. And so I take every single match that I have moving forward as, I’ve gotta put everything out there on the line to prove that I can keep up with this next crop of talent that’s coming up. The guys like Bron, the guys like Trick Williams. These guys, these Oba Femis out there, this is a new world we’re stepping into now. And so for me, I think about it all the time. I’m happy to say though that I didn’t lose this one, I did come out with the W, so I can put that aside for a little while and move onto the next thing.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)