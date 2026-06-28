Sunday, June 28, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Seth Rollins: ‘I Think About What’s Next For Me Every Single Day’

By
James Hetfield
-
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins | WWE

WWE veteran Seth Rollins appeared on the Night of Champions post-show to discuss several topics, including his reaction to defeating Bron Breakker.

Rollins said, “Oh man. Joe, it was a fight out there man, it was a war. And it what I expected, to be honest with you. There’s a lot that can be said about Bron, there’s a lot I have said and a lot I will say. But what I will say tonight is, he was everything I hoped that he would be when I brought him into The Vision. He was a worthy opponent and a hell of a warrior, he went out on his shield there. And when I finally got that super stomp on him, it was mostly a relief. To feel like I had finally finished the job. I had finally put The Vision behind me — and to be honest with you, it’s been a tough road. It didn’t get off to a good start at WrestleMania, this comeback has been very difficult for me. It wasn’t straightforward. When you come back off of injury, you wana just ‘Bam-bam-bam-bam-bam,’ get right to it. And it just hadn’t been that way for me. It took a couple steps, took me kind of getting my feet under me. Getting a couple matches on Raw, feeling good about myself, having the right people check me at the right time. And so all that to say, when I het that stomp and I got that cover, it was a real relief, kind of like, ‘Ah, I can breathe again.”

On whether he thought about what would be next if he lost:

“I think about what’s next for me every single day. At this point in my career, I just turned 40, I’m like 20 years deep, my body is beat up. I think about what’s next for me every single day. And when you can’t keep up with the next generation and you feel that creeping up on you? There’s a thought that this could be the last one. And so I take every single match that I have moving forward as, I’ve gotta put everything out there on the line to prove that I can keep up with this next crop of talent that’s coming up. The guys like Bron, the guys like Trick Williams. These guys, these Oba Femis out there, this is a new world we’re stepping into now. And so for me, I think about it all the time. I’m happy to say though that I didn’t lose this one, I did come out with the W, so I can put that aside for a little while and move onto the next thing.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved