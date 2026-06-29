Current Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NXT, which will serve as the post-NXT Great American Bash show. The episode will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In this exciting lineup, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against EK Prosper.

Additionally, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) will defend their titles against AAA stars El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno. Mason Rook will face Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project in a singles match, and Jaida Parker will compete against Karmen Petrovic in another singles bout.

You can catch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.