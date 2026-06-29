WWE Launches 25% Off Ticket Sale For Summer Events

WWE has announced a limited-time ticket promotion celebrating America’s 250th birthday, offering fans discounts on a wide range of upcoming live events across the United States.

Beginning Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET, fans can save 25 percent on select tickets to WWE domestic live events by using the promo code AMERICA at checkout through Ticketmaster.

The promotion runs through Sunday, July 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The sale applies to 18 events throughout July, including both episodes of Raw and SmackDown, live events, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and both nights of SummerSlam.

Eligible television events include Raw and SmackDown in Atlantic City, Raw in Chicago on July 6, SmackDown in Oklahoma City on July 10, along with additional Raw and SmackDown stops in Dallas, Albany, Detroit, Oakland, Los Angeles, and Green Bay.

The promotion also covers WWE live events in Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Allentown, Stockton, Bakersfield, and Springfield.

Among the biggest events included in the sale is Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans can also purchase VIP packages that include appearances by Danhausen and Tiffany Stratton.

The offer extends to both nights of SummerSlam, scheduled for August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Priority Pass packages for SummerSlam include pre-show hospitality experiences with WWE Superstars.

Fans interested in taking advantage of the promotion can use the promo code AMERICA on eligible Ticketmaster purchases through July 6.