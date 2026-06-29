Mick Foley Explains Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mick Foley has opened up about his decision to leave WWE after decades with the company, explaining why he felt the time was right to begin a new chapter in AEW.

Following the expiration of his WWE Legends contract, Foley made the jump to Tony Khan’s promotion. Speaking on Going Ringside, the WWE Hall of Famer said AEW simply felt like the right fit.

“I’d admired the show. I’d loved the show. I knew Tony Khan from way back, and they had a spot on their roster for me, and it felt like a great fit, and I’m happy to be there.”

Foley also praised Khan’s enthusiasm for professional wrestling, noting that the AEW President’s passion is evident behind the scenes.

“It’s really fun for me just to watch how much Tony loves it. I’m not going to knock the other organization, but let’s just say when you came through the curtain, it was a different type of experience. I love the idea that he loves it, and he makes it really clear that he loves what he’s doing.”

Leaving WWE also came with a financial sacrifice. Foley revealed that while he hadn’t been a full-time employee for years, he still benefited from a merchandising deal and lucrative WrestleMania weekend appearances.

“As it turned out, I had to work 24 hours on my own to make what I would have made in four with WWE, but I’m okay with that. I believe if you want something, you go after it, and you work hard for it.”

Foley also acknowledged that his departure followed growing discomfort with WWE’s relationship with the current White House, an issue he has spoken about publicly since late 2025. He said one particular incident ultimately convinced him it was time to move on.

“There’s just a type of discourse to me that is unacceptable from anyone, let alone the most powerful man in the world. You don’t mock people when they die. That for me, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but there were an awful lot of straws on that camel’s back already.”