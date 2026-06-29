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Royce Keys Talks Dream Match Against The Undertaker, 2010s WWE & More

By
Matt Boone
-
Royce Keys
Royce Keys | WWE

Royce Keys spoke with Josh Hennig for an in-depth one-on-one sit-down interview this week.

The following are some of the highlights.

On what brand he thought he would be on if he was a part of WWE’s roster during the mid-2000s and 2010s era: “Oh, that’s a good question. I can never been asked that before. I think I would have been on that blue brand, you know, because you had a lot of up-and-comers on that brand who made a name for themselves. It was that good old competition, you know. One show tried to outdo the other. So me personally, I think I would fit in on that blue brand, you know, the current brand I’m on right now.”

On his ultimate dream match: “Taker. I think that 1998 Taker or that 99 Ministry of Darkness Undertaker. We got to have a three-piece. We have a straight match first and then it’s got to end with the the third and final match, the rubber match has got to be a Hell In A Cell. That’s got to be the culmination of everything. That’s got to be the nail in the coffin.”

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