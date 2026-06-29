Watch: Paige Gets Emotional After WWE Homecoming In The UK

Paige is still soaking in the emotions of her long-awaited return to wrestling in her home country.

On the June 26 edition of WWE SmackDown in London, Paige competed in the United Kingdom for the first time in more than nine years, defeating Jacy Jayne in a singles match. The appearance came just days after she and Brie Bella successfully retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Raw.

Following the show, Paige reflected on the unforgettable experience and the incredible reaction from the British fans. “It was so fun performing in front of my home country. They’re always so loud, they’re interactive, there’s no point where they’re trying to take over the show, they’re just having a good time.”

The former Divas Champion admitted she was overwhelmed by the support she received from the London crowd.

“They’re so supportive, there was a lot of Paige posters out there, and t-shirts, I was like, ‘oh my God you love me,’ it’s beautiful. I actually teared up during my entrance, I was like, ‘ah s—- you’re getting me.’”

Adding to the special occasion was the fact that Paige’s family was in attendance to witness the moment. “My mum and dad’s here too, I had family in the crowd, it was magical.”