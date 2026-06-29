Details Revealed For WWE’s NXT Heatwave & AAA Double-Header

WWE has released additional details regarding its upcoming NXT and AAA double-header scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

As announced during NXT: The Great American Bash, Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas will host both Lucha Libre AAA and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, August 30.

Fans will be able to attend both events with a single ticket.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. CT, while an exclusive presale begins on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can register for presale access through WWE’s official website.

The day will begin with Lucha Libre AAA at 11 a.m. CT, with advertised stars including El Grande Americano, La Parka, La Catalina, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo del Vikingo, Omos, Psycho Clown, El Hijo Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno del Mal, and more. The event will stream on YouTube in the United States and air on FOX throughout Mexico, Central America, and South America (excluding Brazil).

Immediately afterward, NXT Heatwave will take place, featuring NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria, NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project, and additional NXT Superstars.

NXT Heatwave will air live at 3 p.m. ET on The CW in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

The announcement marks another major collaboration between WWE and AAA following WWE’s acquisition of the legendary Mexican promotion earlier this year.