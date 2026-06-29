Natalya Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s Hart Family Tribute

Mercedes Moné paid tribute to the legendary Hart Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, and the gesture earned praise from WWE veteran Natalya.

Moné defeated Maya World in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Final on Sunday night, securing another Owen Hart Cup victory and a future AEW Women’s World Championship match.

For the occasion, Moné wore black-and-pink ring gear and matching hair inspired by the iconic Hart Family colors.

Amanda Huber acknowledged the tribute on social media, calling Moné “the GOAT.”

Natalya later responded to the post, showing her appreciation for the nod to her family’s legacy. “Truly honored. Low-key Legend x GOAT.”

With the victory, Moné earned an AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity against Thekla at AEW All In 2026, which takes place on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results.