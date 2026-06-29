Kota Ibushi Announces Appearance While Recovering From Injury

Kota Ibushi is set to make a special appearance for GLEAT next month.

The Japanese promotion announced on social media that the AEW star will appear at its Fifth Anniversary event on July 1 at SGC Hall Ariake in Tokyo, Japan.

According to GLEAT, Ibushi’s appearance will include a premium photo session with fans, as well as a special giveaway in which selected winners will receive autographed photos and a meet-and-greet opportunity.

While Ibushi has headlined several GLEAT events in recent years, this appearance will be a non-wrestling role as he continues to recover from injury.

The 43-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a broken femur during an AEW Collision taping last year, and a return to the ring is not currently considered imminent.

Despite being out of action, Ibushi has remained active within the wrestling community throughout his recovery. He attended a Super Japan Pro Wrestling event in May and has also discussed plans to help the next generation by renovating the iconic Shinjuku FACE venue to provide young wrestlers with more opportunities to perform.

Before joining AEW, Ibushi established himself as one of Japan’s biggest stars through his work in DDT Pro-Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became a multiple-time champion and formed the legendary Golden Lovers tag team alongside Kenny Omega.