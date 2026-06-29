Will Ospreay Wants AEW To Run A Show At Rome’s Colosseum

Will Ospreay has pitched an ambitious idea for AEW’s future, suggesting the company hold an event at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

Speaking with 107.7 The Bone, Ospreay said one of his favorite aspects of AEW is the promotion’s willingness to run unique venues around the world.

“For me, the best bit about AEW right now is these crazy venues that we’ve been doing. These venues have been amazing. I’ve heard Tony saying that he wants to go and explore different markets. I’ve heard it was Puerto Rico that he recently said, he said France. There are so many crazy, intricate venues that we could find ourselves in.”

That led Ospreay to reveal one location he believes would make for an unforgettable wrestling event. “In Italy, I found out that they’ve been renting out The Colosseum to do nightclub events, DJ events. I was just like, ‘Mate, if we did a pro wrestling event in The Colosseum, it would be incredible.’”

Ospreay added that he has fond memories of wrestling in Italy, recalling an independent event in front of a passionate crowd of around 120 fans.

He also joked about how he would make his entrance if AEW ever secured the historic venue. “If there was wrestling in The Colosseum, I’m going. I’d come out in a little Trojan horse, little toga on. Man, I love it.”

The idea wasn’t just fantasy booking, however, as Ospreay revealed he has already shared the concept with AEW President Tony Khan. “I sent him a link just being like, ‘Look, we could rent this building out, mate.’ So maybe if enough people push him into it, it’ll probably happen.”