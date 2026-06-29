Tony Khan Presents Hiroshi Tanahashi With Special Gift At Forbidden Door

The official AEW Twitter (X) account shared a video at the beginning of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, featuring Tony Khan and Hiroshi Tanahashi, the presidents of AEW and NJPW, respectively.

In the video, Khan gifted Tanahashi a customized guitar to celebrate his illustrious career.

The guitar was inscribed on the front with the words, “Go Ace!

Congratulations on your incredible career.

From your friends at All Elite Wrestling.”

During the pay-per-view, Tanahashi made an appearance when Jon Moxley confronted Shota Umino after Umino’s victory over PAC in defense of his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Tanahashi’s presence prompted Moxley to back off, while Tanahashi offered Umino support.