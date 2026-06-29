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Mercedes Mone Sends Warning To Thekla Ahead Of AEW All In

By
James Hetfield
-
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone | AEW

AEW star Mercedes Moné, who won the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday, made an appearance during the post-show media scrum.

She discussed various topics, including her readiness to face Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Title at All In: London.

Moné said, “You mean is she ready for me? You think I’m scared of a little spider that’s five foot? You’re talking to the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, so what do you think? Yeah, I stay ready. I came back what, four, five weeks ago? I’m on top of my game. I have always been the best. So I am not afraid of Thekla. And if Thekla’s the one I’ll be facing at All In? Oh yeah, she better get ready.”

On facing people who looked up to her:

“Yeah, and you saw me teach her a lesson tonight, right? She learned today. It’s honestly crazy for me. And any time I think about it, this whole week I was a little emotional like, ‘Another one I get to wrestle? Another woman who has joined this beautiful, beautiful sport of professional wrestling, I get to wrestle them?’ And man, you just named four but I’ve wrestled so many and they’re all over the world. And I just cannot believe what I’ve done in wrestling at such a young age, and here I am still, so young in my prime at 34 and I’m not stopping. I’m only getting greater. So it feels incredible and Maya — I am so proud of her. I’m really really proud of her. But damn, yeah, she learned. She learned a lot today.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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