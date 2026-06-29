Mick Foley Says One More Match ‘Could’ Happen

Mick Foley isn’t completely closing the door on one final match.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who recently joined AEW, addressed the possibility of returning to the ring during an appearance on Going Ringside, revealing that the topic came up during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

While Foley stressed that nothing is planned, he admitted the idea isn’t impossible under the right circumstances.

“He asked me about the possibility of one more match. You never know. I did say if the stars were aligned, but we have to see how the stars align, and I have to be in really good shape, and feel like I could have a match that wouldn’t disappoint people.”

If that opportunity ever materializes, Foley already knows who he’d like to face. “I pointed out to Darby that I am on record as saying he would be a dream opponent, so you never know what the future may bring.”

For the time being, however, Foley acknowledged he still has work to do before seriously considering an in-ring return.

“I’m down a lot of weight, but my cardio is suspect at best, and I’d still have to lose another 30 pounds. We’ll see if there are some changes in the next year.”