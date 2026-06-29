Trey Miguel Reacts To Missing TNA Slammiversary

Trey Miguel has commented after being forced to miss TNA Slammiversary for the second consecutive year.

Following Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, the former TNA International, X-Division, and World Tag Team Champion took to social media to share his disappointment. “Second Slammiversary in a row I missed. Missing [this year] hurt a little different.”

Miguel revealed that he pushed hard in an effort to receive medical clearance in time for the event but ultimately was unable to compete.

He also congratulated everyone who took part in the show. “Congrats to everyone who worked their ass off today to put on another great PPV. I really tried to push hard enough to be cleared by today.”

Miguel’s comments come just over a week after he signed a new contract to remain with TNA Wrestling.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.