AEW News & Notes Following Forbidden Door

Several noteworthy developments came out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on Sunday night.

After weeks of “Ready” teases, the latest vignette paid off with the long-awaited return of “Switchblade” Jay White. White made his surprise comeback during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, helping Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retain their titles against The Dogs while reuniting with The Bang Bang Gang.

The night’s brutal 12-man Steel Cage Match also featured a memorable assortment of weapons, including a classic Nintendo Entertainment System, with Kyle O’Reilly drawing laughs by blowing into a video game cartridge before using it during the match.

The bout also featured a major character shift, as Andrade El Idolo turned babyface by betraying Team MJF and siding with Team Mark Briscoe. Andrade revealed a vulgar t-shirt beneath his ring gear before helping Briscoe’s team secure the victory.

As a result, Mark Briscoe has earned an AEW World Championship match against MJF on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Also announced for the July 1 edition of Dynamite is the Survival of the Fittest match for the TBS Championship, featuring Maika, Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Persephone, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results. Be sure to join us on Wednesday for live coverage of AEW Dynamite.