Mercedes Mone Teases Dream Match With Bayley

Mercedes Moné is teasing a potential future showdown with longtime rival Bayley.

Fresh off winning the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Moné shared a fan-made graphic to her Instagram Stories envisioning a match against Bayley at AEW WrestleDream 2026.

The graphic billed Bayley under her pre-WWE ring name, Davina Rose, while also referring to Moné as the AEW Women’s World Champion—a title she does not currently hold.

While the post fueled fan speculation, there are significant obstacles standing in the way of such a match.

Moné is scheduled to challenge Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In this August, while Bayley remains under contract with WWE, making the bout impossible under the current circumstances.

WrestleDream’s 2026 date and location have yet to be announced, though the event has traditionally taken place in October.

According to previous reports, Bayley’s current WWE contract is believed to run until late 2026 or early 2027. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet in April 2025, Bayley stated she had approximately a year and a half remaining on her deal.

Moné and Bayley share one of the most celebrated rivalries and partnerships in modern women’s wrestling, dating back to their time together in WWE as Sasha Banks and Bayley. Since Moné joined AEW, Bayley has spoken openly about wanting to reunite on-screen one day, although she has never indicated an interest in leaving WWE and has expressed a desire to eventually transition into a backstage role with the company.

For now, Moné’s focus remains on challenging Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In on August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.