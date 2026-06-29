Game Of Thrones Star Nearly Joined WWE

Strongman legend Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has revealed that he once explored a potential WWE career, including meeting with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, before ultimately deciding to remain focused on strongman competition.

Speaking with Ross Tucker, Björnsson recalled traveling to WWE’s headquarters in Tampa around 2015, where he met with Triple H and other company officials to discuss the possibility of joining WWE.

“At one point in my life, it crossed my mind.

And I flew to Tampa, met up with Triple H and the team and went to the office and spoke to them.”

Although WWE expressed interest, Björnsson said the discussions never advanced because his priorities remained elsewhere.

“It crossed my mind that they were trying to do WWE.

But nothing came out of it. I think they saw that my mind was more into Strongman [competitions] and yeah, we spoke, but nothing of all of it.”

Instead of entering professional wrestling, Björnsson continued his dominant run in strength sports.

Best known to mainstream audiences for portraying The Mountain on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Björnsson went on to capture the World’s Strongest Man title in 2018 and cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished competitors in the history of the sport.