WWE Raw Results – June 29, 2026

The road to WWE SummerSlam begins tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The post-Night Of Champions episode of WWE Raw goes down at a special time of 6/5c tonight.

2026 King Of The Ring Oba Femi Kicks Things Off

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ airs as always to get things started. We see a video package recapping WWE Night of Champions and then we shoot inside the arena, where Oba Femi’s theme hits. “The Ruler” and the 2026 WWE King of the Ring struts his way out of the spotlight to head to the ring to start off the show.

Femi gets in the ring with his King of the Ring crown and the crowd chants for Femi for a bit. Femi says that is the reception befitting of a Ruler. He asks for reception a King would get and the crowd goes bananas. Femi says he has told Jey Uso that destiny is on his side and destiny is still on his side.

Femi talks about who he will choose to fight at SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar comes with Paul Heyman stopping Femi mid promo. Lesnar gets in the ring and introduces Femi as the King of the Ring 2026. Lesnar tells Femi he doesn’t watch the show but congratulates Femi.

Lesnar says he was the King of the Ring a long time ago and says Heyman told Lesnar that Femi has a big decision to make and that Femi called Lesnar some names like a coward, a bitch and that Femi cut a great promo unlike him and that’s why he has Paul Heyman.

Lesnar tells Femi that if he talks sh*t, he’ll get hit and Lesnar low blows Femi and hits him with an F-5. Lesnar and Heyman leave the ring as Femi is laid out. Heyman tells Lesnar that he cut a great promo. As Lesnar leaves, Femi gets on the mic.

King Femi pauses and says this is all Lesnar does and tells Lesnar he’s still a bitch. Femi says they should settle the score at SummerSlam instead of playing cat and mouse. Lesnar accepts the bout but wants it to be a Hell in a Cell Match.

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