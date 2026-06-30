Brian Cage Explains Why He Re-Signed With AEW Instead Of Joining WWE

Brian Cage has revealed why he chose to remain with AEW despite receiving interest from WWE when his contract expired in 2023.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cage confirmed WWE pursued him and admitted he seriously considered making the move before ultimately deciding to stay with AEW. “There was a lot of interest, and it’s funny because I wanted to go there. You don’t know what you’re going to get either place. There’s no guarantees.

After going back and forth, all the different pros and cons, a lot of stuff with AEW just seemed more safe, if you will, which is pretty hard to have some sort of security in this business.”

Cage explained that several aspects of AEW’s working environment factored into his decision, including travel arrangements and the freedom to work elsewhere. “Travel is way [better]. He pays for all the travel, so hotel, ground transportation, and airfare, where WWE is just airfare. We’re an actual independent contractor, so I can do anything else outside of AEW. I felt like I don’t have a fear of getting released if I stay here. The longer I stay, the longer I feel I can just keep staying to have longevity.”

Looking ahead, Cage said his goal is to establish himself more as a singles competitor rather than being featured primarily in tag team or multi-man matches. “I’ve always wanted to do more solo stuff because I feel that’s how I get my stuff in. I feel like that’s how I stand out more. There’s so, so much I feel like I haven’t done in AEW, especially compared to my time in Lucha Underground and Impact and anywhere else.”

He added that there are still plenty of opponents and matches he hopes to have in AEW, while highlighting his bouts against Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page among his favorites. “There’s just so many matches I haven’t had. The few that I have, the matches with Ospreay and Swerve and Hangman and stuff, obviously been great.”