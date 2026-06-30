Original Plans For AEW Forbidden Door Revealed

Additional details have emerged regarding AEW’s original plans for Forbidden Door 2026, with several injuries and visa complications forcing the company to make significant changes to the card.

During the media call leading into the pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan described visa issues as a “massive challenge.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since reported on several matches that were originally planned before those setbacks.

According to the report, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman was slated to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship. Those plans changed after Newman suffered a dislocated shoulder while losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji at NJPW Dominion, leading to Bandido taking his place.

Meltzer also reported that Gabe Kidd was originally scheduled to challenge IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino. However, ongoing visa issues prevented Kidd from appearing, resulting in PAC stepping into the match instead. Kidd is now expected to face Umino on July 6 in Tokyo.

Tomohiro Ishii was also reportedly penciled in for Forbidden Door before a neck injury forced him out of action. While not confirmed, it is believed Ishii would have competed in the 12-man steel cage match as a member of The Conglomeration.

The women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament also underwent significant changes. Sareee was reportedly expected to face Willow Nightingale in the tournament final, but AEW did not medically clear Sareee to compete, leading to Maya World taking her place. Nightingale was also sidelined by injury, with Mercedes Moné ultimately replacing her and going on to win the tournament.