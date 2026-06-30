Report: Death’s Door Could Become Annual AEW Forbidden Door Attraction

As reported by PWMania.com, Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) event introduced a new steel cage concept called “Death’s Door.” This circular structure surrounds the ring and is reminiscent of AAA’s circular cage, The Steel Asylum, which TNA used in the early 2010s. However, unlike that cage, Death’s Door does not have a roof.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this match type could become a “staple” of the Forbidden Door PPV moving forward. No further details are available at this time, but updates will be provided as they arise.

The intense match lasted just over 30 minutes and featured various weapons, including tables, thumbtacks, and an exploding trap set by Darby Allin. The conclusion of the match saw Andrade El Idolo turn on MJF and the Don Callis Family out of frustration, which allowed Mark Briscoe to score the pinfall victory.

As a result of this win, Briscoe will receive a shot at MJF’s AEW World Championship. Briscoe announced backstage after the match that he would be challenging for the title on this week’s AEW Dynamite, scheduled for Wednesday night. AEW later officially confirmed that the championship match will kick off this week’s episode of Dynamite.