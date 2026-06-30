Jim Ross Shares Positive Health Update After Month In Hospital

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross has been hospitalized for the past month due to health issues.

Recently, Good Ole’ J.R. provided an update on his Twitter (X) account, confirming that he will be returning home today after his extended stay in the hospital.

Ross wrote, “Heading home tomorrow!

Over 30 days in the hospital come to a grateful end.

Count your blessings daily. 🤠🙏”

Ross has not yet confirmed the reason for his lengthy hospital stay. Over the past several years, he has faced numerous health challenges, including surgery for colon cancer. Additionally, he missed the Double or Nothing event in May due to a fall he sustained.