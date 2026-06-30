Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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AEW Files Trademark For New “Death’s Door” Match

By
Phil Johnson
-
Death's Door
Death's Door

AEW has taken steps to protect one of its newest match concepts.

Following the debut of the Death’s Door match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, the company has officially filed a trademark application for the name.

The filing covers a variety of wrestling-related goods and services, including “entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests,” “entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances,” and “entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.”

The trademark filing suggests AEW intends to continue using the Death’s Door concept following its debut at Forbidden Door, which took place this past weekend at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Looking ahead, AEW has already announced a major World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Mark Briscoe after Briscoe earned the title opportunity by leading his team to victory in the Death’s Door steel cage match at Forbidden Door.

The championship bout is scheduled to open this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

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