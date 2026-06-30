Will Ospreay Names His Top Wrestling Factions Of All Time

AEW star Will Ospreay recently discussed various topics with KRON 4’s The Finish, including his dream opponents from any era.

Ospreay said, “AJ Styles was a huge influence in in my career, so I couldn’t leave him off the list. Hayabusa was a Japanese wrestler that I took a lot of inspiration from, And I’ll throw in Amazing Red, who’s a New York wrestler like developed that style in TNA. That whole New York crew back then was incredible. I was a big TNA X-Division guy… those guys really opened up gateways to my brain that I didn’t realize I had and inspired this crazy little move set that I’ve got.”

On his top four wrestling factions of all time:

“I think you have to say Bullet Club, just for the influence that they’ve had. I’m very much — like, I’m not a big like marketing guy. So, I’m not going to say the nWo, I’m not going to say D-X because I just — that’s the easy ones to pick. But I love the Bullet Club. United Empire was my faction that I made in Japan, and we [did] great merchandise numbers. And like, in a time period that New Japan needed it, we were very, very much like a good piece of fresh air for them. Fortune. I love Fortune. Like AJ, Kazarian… And I will say this one as well. Main Event Mafia. That was — I love [the] Main Event Mafia, man. Like I thought that was such a sick little time period in wrestling. They’re my guys. But Bullet Club, you can’t argue with like the influence that they’ve had in wrestling, man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)