Brian Cage Responds To Critics Of His Wrestling Style

AEW star Brian Cage has addressed criticism of his unique in-ring style, explaining why he believes his athleticism should be celebrated rather than questioned.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cage said fans often underestimate him because of his muscular physique before seeing what he can do in the ring.

“When I first started doing that, that is what really stood out and got me over, especially in PWG. They see me and they’re like, ‘All right, this guy’s awful,’ and then they see me work, and it’s like, ‘Holy crap, this is insane.’”

Cage also recalled receiving one of the biggest compliments of his career from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during WrestleMania weekend. “He looks at me and goes, ‘Man, Brian, anyone who looked like you never made it back in my day, and if they did make it, they weren’t good.’

He goes, ‘Not only are you good, then you can do stuff in the ring that nobody your build can do. You are one of a kind, definitely cut from a different cloth.’”

Cage went on to defend his high-flying offense, arguing that his athletic feats are a product of natural ability rather than cooperation from opponents. “When I flip over the top rope to my feet, that’s just me being physically, athletically gifted enough to do that. No one’s helping me do that. So that should be celebrated.”

While standing by his style, Cage admitted there is one aspect of his wrestling he continues to work on, acknowledging that he can sometimes be too selfless by giving and taking too much in an effort to produce the best match possible.