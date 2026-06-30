Will Ospreay Reveals What He Told Swerve Strickland After Forbidden Door

AEW star Will Ospreay, who won the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament finals at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday, participated in the post-show media scrum.

During the scrum, he discussed his victory in the Owen Hart Cup and his opportunity to compete for the AEW World Championship at All In.

Ospreay said, “I have just punched my ticket to the main event of Wembley Stadium. I’m fighting for so much for a dream for so many kids that ever just wanted to be a part of Wembley Stadium to be in that place. I have an opportunity to be the first Englishman to ever win a world championship on English soil. I’m on Cloud Nine right now. It’s been a rough couple weeks for me personally. So to be here right now, sitting in front of all of you guys as a winner of the Owen Hart Cup, I want to say thank you. Thank you to everybody who has supported me from day one. Thank you to Mom and Dad for buying me that wrestling ring. Thanks to all the backyard wrestling boys that I love. Thank you to everyone from Revolution Pro Wrestling, from Pro Wrestling Eve, to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and to Tony (Khan). Thank you very much for giving me an opportunity. Thank you to everybody that has supported me throughout this crazy journey. Um, I hope I don’t let you down. Let’s get to Wembley.”

On what he said to Swerve Strickland after their match:

“I appreciate the question. I really do. But that’s something between me and him and the journey that we’ve both gone on. Like I mean he’s been my best mate for like 10 years and even when we weren’t in the same vicinity together when we was in separate vicinities. We’ve always talked to one another. We’ve always had one another’s back. That was such a personal moment for myself and him. I don’t hate Swerve, but I hate what we’ve become. And yeah, I’d leave it there if that’s okay.”

You can check out Ospreay’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)