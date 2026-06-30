Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Running Opposite AEW All In

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including TKO running two events on the same day as AEW All In: London.

Khan said, “It’s good. It’s double the compliment Jimmy Crockett got. That’s good. It’s good. Twice as nice as they were to Jimmy. That’s great. Well, I’ll be sure to take it that way. And I think we’re going to have a great AEW All-In. I’m really looking forward to going back to Wembley Stadium. It’s going to be the biggest night in AW wrestling. And as you could see from talking with the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments with Mercedes Mone and Will Ospreay, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of prestige around AEW going back to Wembley Stadium. And I think it’s going to be a great night for AEW. I can’t speak to what the other promotions are doing, but I did see that announcement. So, not a lot I can do other than just hope we have a very good show and plan and prepare that we will have a very good show for AEW All in London. Thank you.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)