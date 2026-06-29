Hell In A Cell Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2026

The post-Night of Champions 2026 edition of WWE Raw kicked off at a special 6/5c start time from Atlantic City, New Jersey, launching the road to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event this August.

King of the Ring winner Oba Femi opened the June 29 Netflix broadcast with his victory celebration, crown in hand — but the festivities were quickly interrupted by the return of Brock Lesnar. With both men holding a win over the other, Femi issued a challenge to settle things once and for all in a rubber match.

Lesnar accepted — on one condition. The Beast made clear their third encounter will take place inside Hell In A Cell.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III — Hell In A Cell — is now set for WWE SummerSlam, scheduled for August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Join us here on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam results.