Hell In A Cell Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2026

The post-Night of Champions 2026 edition of WWE Raw kicked off at a special 6/5c start time from Atlantic City, New Jersey, launching the road to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event this August.
King of the Ring winner Oba Femi opened the June 29 Netflix broadcast with his victory celebration, crown in hand — but the festivities were quickly interrupted by the return of Brock Lesnar. With both men holding a win over the other, Femi issued a challenge to settle things once and for all in a rubber match.
Lesnar accepted — on one condition. The Beast made clear their third encounter will take place inside Hell In A Cell.
Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III — Hell In A Cell — is now set for WWE SummerSlam, scheduled for August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Join us here on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam results.
Oba Femi challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam! Brock accepts under one condition:
INSIDE HELL IN A CELL!!!! ⛓️💥
🎟️: https://t.co/NCo5yBBF5n pic.twitter.com/Xb2pBXSQOs
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2026