Je’Von Evans Explains Why Randy Orton Has Been His Toughest Opponent

WWE star Je’Von Evans spoke with Brandi Rhodes on an episode of A Shot of Brandi, where he discussed various topics, including his most challenging opponent in the company so far.

Evans said, “My most challenging opponent so far? I’d probably say Randy Orton. I feel like when he came down to NXT, I was grateful for the opportunity, you know what I mean? Blessed with it. But I think I was just so nervous. Like, you can even tell. Usually, I’m all excited. And if you watch back, when I’m doing my entrance — or even before they match, I’m just pacing the ring, just shivering. And I just remember him coming out and I was talking to ref, I was like, ‘Bro, I’m about to cry.’ It was insane.”

On why Orton was his most challenging opponent:

“I would say it was my most challenging because NXT and main roster are two different flows when it comes to wrestling. And I feel like I was ready to — of course, go kind of with the main roster flow. But I was also ready to learn, you feel me? I feel like he kind of upped my level when it came to in-ring competition, you know what I mean? In-ring psychology, all that. So, I feel like that was like my biggest competition, my biggest challenge, you feel me? Just being able to step in the ring with somebody that’s a future Hall of Famer, you know what I mean? A legend, a legend killer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)