Major Championship Match Set For WWE SummerSlam 2026

During the main event segment of the post-WWE Night of Champions episode of RAW, reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Jacob Fatu, receiving acknowledgment from the crowd.

He was then interrupted by Seth Rollins, who spoke about their bond as brothers and referenced their time together in The Shield. Rollins stated that it was time for him to reclaim the World Title that he never lost and that rightfully belongs to him.

Reigns countered by saying that Rollins hadn’t done anything to earn a shot at him. However, Rollins insisted that he has always been at the front of the line when it comes to facing Reigns. He claimed he had the upper hand in the ring, citing his victory at WrestleMania 41 and his sacrifice at WrestleMania 40, which led to Cody Rhodes defeating Reigns. Rollins further stated that he has owned Reigns since the day he ended The Shield, asserting that Reigns hasn’t been able to defeat him, and now he was giving Reigns this opportunity.

Reigns acknowledged that Rollins was correct and admitted that he didn’t want to beat Rollins as he needed to. He accepted the challenge, officially making the title match at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.