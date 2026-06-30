AJ Styles Regrets Never Facing Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed various topics on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, including his regret of never facing fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Styles said, “So, I don’t know how much older Shawn is than me. But if that ever happened, I would have been in my forties probably. So let’s say — again, I don’t know how much older Shawn is than me, but like, who wins? Who does it benefit? Now me, I would have taken the pin all day long to be able to be in the ring with Shawn Michaels. I don’t care, because it wasn’t about that for me. It was about being in there and going, ‘Wow.’ And just kind of the same thing with the Undertaker. It’s like, ‘Man, the matches that we could have had had I just gotten here sooner.’ Because the timing, the way you gel together. I’m assuming — I could be wrong — but me and Shawn would have had that same kind of feeling when we got in the ring together. Like, our timing would have been the same. Everything would have made sense. We’ll never know.”

On his relationship with Michaels:

“I can tell you this. Just going down to the Performance Center and talking with Shawn, I feel like I understand him. I get what he’s saying in certain things that he said. And there’s some things that I have shared with him that I would never share with anybody else, ever. And you’ll never know about it. But there’s something about some of the things he says. I’m like, ‘Yeah, I understand that,’ that maybe not all people would.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)