Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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Kendal Grey Reacts After Retaining NXT Women’s Championship

By
James Hetfield
-
Kendal Grey
Kendal Grey | WWE

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defeated Lola Vice in the main event of Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE). As anticipated, the match featured intense back-and-forth exchanges, with both competitors trading several near falls. At one point, Vice caught Grey mid-air with a powerful kick, but Grey countered it with an Ankle Lock before executing the Shades of Grey off the ring barricade.

The match concluded when Grey dodged a Spinning Backfist from Vice and delivered an Avalanche Shades of Grey to secure the pinfall and retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

After her significant victory, Grey took to her Twitter (X) account to thank her fans for their unwavering support, stating that she couldn’t have achieved this without them. She then shifted her focus to the challenges that lie ahead.

Grey wrote, “Wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of you guys… Back to the grind tomorrow. 🩶!”

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