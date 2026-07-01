Backstage Update On Mike Santana Following WWE Interest

As many of you may already know, Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana in the main event of TNA’s Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view to win the TNA World Championship.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, shared by Fightful Select, Santana is not scheduled for this week’s TNA iMPACT tapings in Albany, New York, and it appears he is finishing up with the company. The report also indicates that Santana’s contract is set to expire in the coming days.

Earlier this month, it was reported that WWE has expressed interest in bringing Santana on board. If he does join WWE, the company would like to have him on the main roster by the end of the year.

It is important to note that there is currently no confirmation that Santana will be joining WWE. The only information available is that his TNA contract is expiring soon, he is wrapping up his time with the company, and he is not scheduled for the upcoming iMPACT tapings.

Santana signed with TNA in 2024 and is a two-time TNA World Champion.