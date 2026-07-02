Thursday, July 2, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place this week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, serving as the post-Slammiversary episode.

In a TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s 6-Way Match, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch from Order 4, Home Town Man, Fabian Aichner, Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand, and BDE will compete against each other. Additionally, fans can look forward to hearing from the new TNA World Champion, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved