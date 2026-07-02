Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place this week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, serving as the post-Slammiversary episode.

In a TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s 6-Way Match, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch from Order 4, Home Town Man, Fabian Aichner, Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand, and BDE will compete against each other. Additionally, fans can look forward to hearing from the new TNA World Champion, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth.

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