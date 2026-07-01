Tommy Dreamer Reveals Favorite Moment As TNA Head Booker

Pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his favorite moments as head booker for TNA.

Dreamer said, “I would say my favorite moment of everything — man, there’s so many, but like, I was so proud of Naomi. And her becoming the champion that I always knew that woman was like, and I, you know. I don’t know these people and then I get to have a relationship with them. My favorite moment has to be Chicago, Matt Hardy versus Moose, and we hit Jeff Hardy, and I was downstairs, it’s a smaller venue, [and] when I’m working, I’m all over the place, and I just wanted to see all the boys watching Jeff Hardy.”

On no one knowing Jeff Hardy was there:

“Nobody knew he was there, and when the music hit, I remember Leon Slater standing up, and he goes, ‘No way.’ And when Jeff walked out there, Leon started jumping up and down, and he was going, ‘No way, no way.’ And he starts high-fiving the other wrestlers, and they’re high-fiving. We’re wrestlers, right? And he literally was jumping up and down because that was his favorite wrestler, and he got to be a fan again and freaking out.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)