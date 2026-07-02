Backstage News On Eric Young’s TNA Exit And Potential WWE Return

As reported by PWMania.com, Eric Young is no longer with TNA Wrestling following his release from the company.

According to Fightful Select, Young voluntarily requested his release from TNA. It has been indicated that he had been working in TNA without a contract for quite some time, but had recently signed a short-term deal. These short-term contracts have become commonplace for the promotion.

Regarding Young’s future, he reportedly maintains a good relationship with WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. WWE sources have suggested that there is an open door for Young to return to the company. Additionally, Triple H is said to have been reluctant for Young to leave in 2023. However, after Young learned of Vince McMahon’s return to WWE earlier this year, he requested his release.

The reports further indicate that WWE sources anticipate Young will rejoin the company, although the specifics of his role remain uncertain. Young re-signed with WWE in November 2022, but he did not appear on television before requesting his release. It is also noted that he signed a non-disclosure agreement upon his departure.