Eric Young Breaks Silence On TNA Departure, TNA Issues Statement

PWMania.com previously reported that pro wrestling veteran Eric Young is no longer with TNA Wrestling, as he has reached an agreement with the company regarding his release.

TNA Wrestling has since issued a statement regarding Young’s departure, wishing the former World Champion the best in his future endeavors. Young has also released a statement addressing his unexpected exit from TNA.

You can check out TNA’s statement below (per PWInsider.com):

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Eric Young, effective immediately. EY has had a legendary TNA career, including twice as TNA World Champion. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Young stated that TNA granted his release at his request. He also clarified that he was never on a handshake deal with the company and has always been under a formal contract. This statement follows a recent report by Fightful Select, which claimed that Young had been working with TNA without a contract for some time before recently signing a short-term deal. However, Young contends that this was not the case.

Young wrote, “The internet is FN WILD! 3 things to know about the news today!!!! 1. I asked for my release! They granted it! 2. I was never on a handshake deal. I have had a binding contract the entire time! 3. I will work where I want how I want and for whom I want! My track record, resume, accolades and reputation are proof of that! See you soon!!!!”

Young’s departure is part of a recent series of exits and releases from the company. Last month, former World Champion Tessa Blanchard also left the promotion. Additionally, Fightful Select reports that there is a possibility for Young to return to WWE. Sources within WWE reportedly expect Young to rejoin the company, though the specific role he would take on remains uncertain.