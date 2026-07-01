Full TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament Bracket Revealed

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks introduced the new TNA Knockouts Television Championship at last weekend’s 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed the opening-round matchups and released the complete brackets for the TNA Knockouts TV Title tournament. This 16-woman tournament aims to crown the inaugural champion and will begin this Thursday on iMPACT on AMC.

Here are the complete first-round matchups for the tournament:

* Vicky Venuto vs. Indi Hartwell

* Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail

* Elayna Black vs. Wendy Choo

* Rosemary vs. M By Elegance

* Alisha Edwards vs. Jada Stone

* Gabby Forza vs. Jody Threat

* Mara Sadé vs. Tasha Steelz

* Heather By Elegance vs. Allie

The Thursday episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC will be the post-Slammiversary edition. It will feature matches including Mara Sadé vs. Tasha Steelz and Heather By Elegance vs. the newly crowned Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, Allie. The show will be broadcast on AMC and AMC+.