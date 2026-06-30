TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 6/25/2026

According to Programming Insider, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 188,000 viewers and posted a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 26.27% decrease from the previous week’s viewership of 255,000 and a 60% decline from the prior week’s rating of 0.05 within the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not account for viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The 18-49 demographic rating was the same as the viewership number from two weeks ago. Additionally, the total audience for this episode was the lowest for iMPACT since the May 21st episode, which had 257,000 viewers.

However, TNA iMPACT faces challenges in making meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to a lack of viewership data for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.037 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and has drawn an audience of 215,000 viewers.

This episode was highlighted by a segment featuring the new TNA World Champion, “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth, and “The Realest” Mike Santana.